Just when is the right time to deck the halls?

We're well and truly in Christmas mode.
Trees are up everywhere, from my hairdresser to the foyer of many offices, in front yards and in stores across the city.
For some, the annual tinsel and bauble ritual is a delight.
For others like me, it's a chore.
And if you go for a real tree, they're somewhat of a pain to get rid of at the other side of Yuletide when you're still struggling to bring your house back to some semblance of order.
We've had a few conversations this week about the right time to drag out the Christmas tree from the garage or under the stairs.
Some erected their tree at the start of November, giving a two-month run into Santa's big arrival to enjoy all the festive trinkets.
Over the past few years I've been labelled The Grinch for not displaying my Christmas tree.
You see when the kids grow up and leave home - what's the point?
These days, with a growing family things are a little bit different and a day-long slog, as my children and grandchildren hassle me to get in the spirit of things.
And as my hubbie stands a tall six foot seven, it's his job to bring the decorations down from the cupboard and place the star on top of the tree.
Sometimes I am trusted to arrange the tinsel and decorations, but only under the watchful eyes of the kiddies.
While I'm a bit haphazard at actually laying out my collection, I do like the tradition of adding one piece each year.
While I'm still more than happy to play The Grinch, the look on the kids' faces when I flick on the fairy lights and surround the base of the tree with parcels makes all that festive pressure worthwhile.
Donna Sharpe.
Lower Hunter Editor.
