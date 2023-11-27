The Maitland Mercury
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Just when is the right time to deck the halls?

November 27 2023 - 11:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Romi (left) and Luca Kelsey of Aberglasslyn decorating their Christmas tree on November 26. Picture Emma Smith.
Romi (left) and Luca Kelsey of Aberglasslyn decorating their Christmas tree on November 26. Picture Emma Smith.

We're well and truly in Christmas mode.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.