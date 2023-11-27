Maitland Park's outer field amenities are being upgraded to improve accessibility for sporting clubs and the wider community.
Maitland City Council has hired a head contractor to construct a new amenities area, featuring accessible toilets.
The current change rooms will also be upgraded with private unisex cubicles, with other existing space set to be converted to storage.
Maitland mayor Philip Penfold said the upgrades will be a major boost to local sporting groups.
"The new amenities block will improve accessibility for local clubs and spectators when they visit Maitland Park for local events," he said.
"We are confident the upgrades will encourage people to hold more sporting events in the area, whether they're local, regional or state based."
This project is funded by the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund.
Work is also underway to upgrade flood lighting in the outer field to complement the amenities upgrade.
Weather permitting, work on the amenities building is expected to be complete in April 2024.
