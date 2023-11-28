Former Australian pace bowler Nathan Bracken will be inspiring the young cricketing talent of Maitland this summer, when he heads up the coaching panel for the Shaun Brown Cricket Coaching NSW Country Cricket Clinics.
"Nathan is one of the best junior coaches in the business and it's fantastic that we have him on board for this year's camp." Shaun Brown said.
Bracken, who played five Tests for Australia and 116 one-day internationals, was a left arm fast bowler who excelled in the one-day game.
In 2008 he was rated the number one bowler in ODI's in the world. Bracken will be remembered for his great changes in pace, using slower balls to deceive batsmen all round the world.
The camp will be held at Lorn Park on Wednesday, January 24, and Thursday, January 25, 2024, from 9am to 3pm each day.
"The cricket clinics provide an excellent learning experience for enthusiastic cricketers between the ages of 7 to 15. Our program covers all facets of cricket, 20/20, One Day and Test formats. All aimed at improving participant's skills, knowledge and enjoyment of the game," Brown said.
Over the past 38 years, thousands of participants have improved their skills in all aspects of the game at the regional camps.
"It's fantastic to be able to involve former test stars in areas that normally don't get that exposure," said Brown, a professional cricket coach since 1986, who himself grew up playing junior cricket in regional areas.
The clinic features the use of video analysis, a comprehensive program and written reports for all who attend this summer.
For more information about the clinic contact Shaun on 0412 382 558 or log onto www.cricketcoaching.com.au
