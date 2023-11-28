The Maitland Mercurysport
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Former ODI star Nathan Bracken to head Maitland junior clinic clinic

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
November 28 2023 - 11:00am
Former Australian Test and One-Day International player Nathan Bracken. Picture supplied
Former Australian pace bowler Nathan Bracken will be inspiring the young cricketing talent of Maitland this summer, when he heads up the coaching panel for the Shaun Brown Cricket Coaching NSW Country Cricket Clinics.

