The Maitland Mercury
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Coast and Valley Swimming Association's 2023 summer championship a success

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated November 28 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja Lorenz, 14, in the girls 14-15 100m breaststroke at the 2022 CVSA summer championship. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
Jorja Lorenz, 14, in the girls 14-15 100m breaststroke at the 2022 CVSA summer championship. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

Rain over the weekend didn't dampen spirits at the Coast and Valley Swimming Association summer championship, with a massive 25 association records broken.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.