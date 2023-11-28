The Maitland Mercury
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Wet weather, storms, predicted for last week of spring 2023 in Maitland

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 28 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 2:03pm
Good golly get the brolly, it's a wet end to spring
With an El Nino out in force, and Maitland in the grips of a drought, gumboots and a brolly are the last accessory residents would think to grab heading into summer.

