St Bede's year 12 student Egan White will soon be able to say he has exhibited work in the Art Gallery of NSW.
The 18-year-old's visual arts body of work Typical of Me has been selected for the annual ARTEXPRESS exhibition, featuring exemplary works created for the HSC.
Egan's work is six drawings on paper, exploring different ways he handles stress - and stress was definitely a familiar feeling for him while coming up with his body of work.
"I was so stressed trying to think about what to do for my body of work, that I thought it would be a good way to go," he said.
"It was very relatable, I've been told. It was also very relatable for myself, because I'm someone who doesn't like taking pictures too much of myself or looking too much at myself, so that was also difficult in itself which I think allowed me to get a lot of detail."
Egan said it still hasn't hit him that he will be a part of the exhibition, but he will definitely make a trip to Sydney to see it when it starts in February.
"It hasn't fully set in yet, everyone's been saying how amazing it is," he said.
Always a lover of drawing, Egan said he had an early taste of the arts thanks to his grandma.
"She took me to a lot of art galleries when I was younger, I really enjoyed that," he said.
Egan said his media consumption is an influence of his artistic style.
"I chose yellow paper because it reminds me of old film, and the idea of very candid shots of me in the moment," he said.
Egan said his teachers at St Bede's Catholic College, Chisholm were very helpful, helping to bounce ideas and brainstorm.
He has been accepted to a Bachelor of Pharmacy at the University of Newcastle for next year, but is still deliberating on possibly studying liberal arts in Sydney.
