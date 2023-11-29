The Maitland Mercury
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Kindy Patch Emma's in East Maitland has been given council approval to expand

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
November 29 2023 - 7:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The proposed floor plan. Picture supplied
The proposed floor plan. Picture supplied

Kindy Patch Emma's expansion plans have been given the green light but not all Maitland councillors were convinced it should be approved.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.