The Maitland Mercury
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/Community

Susan Roskell Toy and Gift Drive founder Todd Sheldon calls for gifts for teenagers

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
November 30 2023 - 1:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Susan Roskell Toy and Gift Drive founder Todd Sheldon (left) and son Lachlan with some donated toys (right). Pictures by Simone De Peak and Marina Neil
Susan Roskell Toy and Gift Drive founder Todd Sheldon (left) and son Lachlan with some donated toys (right). Pictures by Simone De Peak and Marina Neil

As the donation cut off for the annual Susan Roskell Toy and Gift Drive gets closer, founder Todd Sheldon is putting a call out for gifts for teenagers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.