As the donation cut off for the annual Susan Roskell Toy and Gift Drive gets closer, founder Todd Sheldon is putting a call out for gifts for teenagers.
The popular toy drive, which last year donated about 25,000 toys to disadvantaged kids, is starting to wrap up for 2023, but there's still time to get involved.
Mr Sheldon began the toy drive in 2016, making it his mission to give disadvantaged children a reason to smile at Christmas. It's named for his mother Susan Roskell, who sadly died from cancer in 2021.
"We always have a massive shortfall on gifts for teenagers," he said. "Sporting equipment, gift vouchers, toiletries, you can never go wrong."
Mr Sheldon said it looks like this year's amount of donations is going to be close to matching last year's record amount.
"We've got a lot more kids. Yes, the support continues to grow, but so does the need," he said. The drive now gives gifts to about 2000 children.
Mr Sheldon said he has had feedback from the community organisations which give out the gifts over the years, and they've said the donations are a huge weight off parents shoulders.
"The joy and the relief for parents who are struggling and trying to make ends meet, and to be able to provide toys for their kids for Christmas, it's a huge relief for them," he said.
"That's what we're all about. "But we don't do that without the generosity of the community." All gifts need to be unwrapped and dropped off by Tuesday, December 5.
For a list of drop off points visit susanroskelltoyandgiftdrive.org.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.