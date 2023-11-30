Some forms of disability are apparent.
However, many of the disabilities that around 4.4 million Australians live with are not so evident at first glance. They may even be so far from apparent that you wouldn't know unless they told you. These are known as invisible disabilities and might be beneficial when the person wants to blend in and be treated as anyone else would be by strangers and casual acquaintances.
It's not so beneficial when policymakers and planners in workplaces or other organisations forget they exist and subsequently make no allowances for any of their needs. Nor is it helpful when other people don't think to (or perhaps don't want to) make any allowances for them simply because they don't look disabled.
The Invisible Disabilities Association in the USA stated invisible disabilities can include "debilitating pain, fatigue, dizziness, cognitive dysfunctions, brain injuries, learning differences and mental health disorders, as well as hearing and vision impairments".
They may also include other conditions if they significantly impact daily life, such as sleep disorders or diabetes. Likewise, it noted, "whether or not a person utilises an assistive device, if they are debilitated by such symptoms as described above, they [also] live with invisible disabilities".
Mr River Night, a national disability sector advocate, pointed out that in Australia, 12 per cent of school-aged boys and 7.1 per cent of school-aged girls are living with a disability. "Around 10 per cent of NDIS participants are aged six years old and under, and [it's] a little less for seven to 18-year-olds," Mr Night said.
"Autism makes up the primary diagnosis for most people accessing NDIS, but most funding goes to those with physical support needs. Some of the last numbers from the Australian Bureau of Statistics suggested 9.5 per cent of males and 5.7 per cent of females [aged] 0 to 14 years old have a disability."
Meanwhile, atWork Australia said, "A quarter of young Australians are estimated to have a chronic mental health condition, impacting participation in the workforce". Workplaces that don't actively seek to employ people living with a disability might be missing a good opportunity as well.
APM Group CEO Michael Anghie said research has consistently shown that people living with a disability have lower rates of absenteeism, take less sick and personal leave, and have higher retention rates than other workers.
"Lack of 'suitable roles' is cited by 53 per cent of employers as the main factor stopping the recruitment of people with disability, suggesting many employers continue to underrate their capabilities," Mr Anghie said.
Beyond the workplace, some companies recognise the need for more than just wheelchair access. One example is a set quiet time (reduced sound levels) in some of our major supermarkets. In mid-November, Coles increased the number of days they did this per week to five, so now it's 6pm to 7pm, Monday to Friday, nationally.
What the rest of Australia can do is be mindful that someone they don't know (or don't know well) might be living with a disability that affects their daily life.
According to the website idpwd.com.au (funded by the Commonwealth of Australia), the specific aim of the UN's International Day of People with Disability is to "promote community awareness, understanding and acceptance of people with disability". This year's theme "asks everyone to work together to make the world better and fairer for people with disability".
The Australian government funds a national program - via the Department of Social Services - to help promote and raise awareness. There are many ways to get involved, from community and workplace events to sharing your stories if you are living with a disability. Visit idpwd.com.au to find out more.
On December 3, International Day of People with Disability (IDPwD) will highlight the diverse talents of people with disability across the country.
This year, 11 official ambassadors have been named the public faces and voices for IDPwD.
Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth said this year's group of Ambassadors is the largest to date and reflects not just the diversity but the intersectionality of disability in Australia.
They are already challenging stereotypes and changing society's attitudes towards disability.
"International Day of People with Disability offers the opportunity to raise the profile of people with disability, and this year, the Albanese government is welcoming a record number of ambassadors from all walks of life to share their stories," Minister Rishworth said.
"From filmmakers and writers to lawyers, actors, and athletes, our Ambassadors will play an important role in demonstrating the strengths and intersecting experiences of people with disability.
"By accepting the invitation to become Ambassadors, these 11 Australians are not just making disability more visible in the community, but providing positive and honest representations of people with disability."
For Ben*, growing up was painful, literally.
The diagnosis of juvenile rheumatoid arthritis at the age of two started him on a difficult path of hospital stays and bed-ridden days. This lasted for most of his childhood and a lot of his adolescence.
It all began with excruciating pain from a swollen elbow and knee. Within 12 months, the disease had spread through his whole body, from his jaw to his little toes.
At age four, while taking massive doses of aspirin and steroids, Ben had a curious conversation with his mother after an appointment with a rheumatologist.
"She said that the rheumatologist felt that by the time I was five, I would probably be in a wheelchair and unlikely to get out of the wheelchair after that, which was not great news," he said.
"And then Mum said, 'He also said that it's unlikely that you're going to live past your 10th birthday'.
"That was mainly due to the drugs - that wasn't due to the disease itself.
"Juvenile arthritis is not necessarily life-threatening in most circumstances."
Ben not only made it past his 10th birthday and got out of his wheelchair; he is now in his early 50s and has packed in a lot between then and now.
As a proud family man, radio announcer, consumer advocate, West Australian Football League Colts coach and avid golfer, Ben has defied all expectations of those early days. He credits starting exercise with a physiotherapist at age 12 for a major turnaround. "She helped us design a program that specifically worked on my core strength, hips, and knees," Ben said.
"I was able to get out of the wheelchair and walk, and I managed to get back on my feet and be able to walk at school, unaided, which was really quite wonderful.
"It felt good to prove the experts wrong.
"At the time, it was the greatest achievement in my life; I was so wrapped to gain that independence, which I still value most highly today.
"My brother and my sister were champion swimmers back in the day, and they had trophies and ribbons all over their rooms, and we were all obviously very proud of them.
"I knew that I wouldn't ever get a trophy or a ribbon for anything, but my mum decided that this was worthy of a trophy, so she went out and bought me one.
"She had it engraved for courage and determination in being able to walk, and I've still got it on my shelf here."
While still having ups and downs since, Ben said the disease has been in remission for many years now, but as far as the future goes, he takes every day as it comes.
*Last name withheld for privacy.