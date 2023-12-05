The Maitland Mercury
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Maitland's very own Santa and Grinch ready to spread Christmas cheer

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
December 5 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Santa and the Grinch speed into town for the festive season. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Santa and the Grinch speed into town for the festive season. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Speeding into the heart of Maitland, Santa and the Grinch are ready to spread plenty of Christmas cheer this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.