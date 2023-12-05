Speeding into the heart of Maitland, Santa and the Grinch are ready to spread plenty of Christmas cheer this month.
The festive pair will be making a number of appearances this holiday season, including at Maitland City Council's Make It Maitland Christmas movie night.
The movie night which is on Saturday, December 16 at the Maitland Regional Sportsground will be screening two Christmas classics on the sportsground's new big screen.
Screening at 5pm is the Elf (rated G), followed by The Santa Clause (rated G) at 7.15pm, and for intermission, the Maitland Musical Society will be singing Christmas carols.
Maitland City Council Coordinator City Events and Activations Adam Franks, said the event promises an evening filled with holiday cheer and a variety of family friendly activities.
"Attendees can engage in kids' crafts and lawn games, catch a glimpse of Santa and the Grinch with their festive car displays, enjoy a bite at the BBQ or food trucks and grab some free popcorn," he said.
Tickets are free for kids aged 17 and under and $5 for adults. Reserve your ticket now at mymaitland.com.au.
Santa and the Grinch will also be heading to Maitland Park on Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 10.
Hundreds of people turned up to the event last year to get their photos taken with Santa and the Grinch and event organiser Hayden Martin said this year is going to be even bigger.
"It's something a bit different and people seem to love it," he said.
Santa and the Grinch will arrive at Maitland Park in their hotted up rides and pose for photos, at no cost from 5pm to 8pm.
"The kids loved it last year, especially the Grinch," Hayden said.
"Some kids were scared of the Grinch and others were trying to play fight the Grinch, it was pretty cool to see."
Both Hayden and Josh work in the disability industry and Josh said they love putting smiles on people's face.
There will be a sausage sizzle and soft drinks available for purchase, as well as some t-shirts for sale.
All proceeds will go to the Pink Butterflies charity, which is a charity that Josh knows very well.
"It's a Maitland based charity that supports people with a disability in our community," he said.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.