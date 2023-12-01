Head to Morpeth Gallery this weekend to pick up a signed children's book by the talented Garry Fleming.
Mr Fleming will be at the gallery signing copies of his two new books as part of his worldwide book launch, from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday, December 2 and 3.
He can even personalise a message for an extra special Christmas gift.
One of the brand new books is about dinosaurs, a popular fan favourite with kids, and the other is about wild animals. Mr Fleming is the illustrator and author of both books.
An award-winning artist, Mr Fleming is known for his incredibly realistic and detailed paintings of wildlife.
Earlier this year, he won the Artists for Conservation Medal of Excellence 2023 in Vancouver, and the organisation is using his painting of an orangutan on the front cover on its international art book.
