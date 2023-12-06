Sister Kay Carmody retires after 32 years as a baby nurse at Rutherford

When it comes to baby health, Kay Carmody (Hepworth) has been the face of TerryWhite Chemmart at Rutherford (formerly Amcal Max) for decades.
Affectionately known as Sister Kay, she has helped mums and thousands of babies in her 32 years as an early childhood nurse and on Wednesday she saw her last baby before retirement.
In her time, Sister Kay has seen thousands of babies and is now seeing the babies of mothers and fathers that she used to look after decades ago.
"It's really nice to think that people who I looked after when they were a baby are now coming back with babies of their own," she said.
A tresillian nurse, Sister Kay would check the babies, help with feeding and other advice and said she most enjoyed the contact with the mothers and fathers.
"I would see the children from aged zero to six-years-old," she said.
People would travel far and wide to bring their babies to see Sister Kay and she said she'll always have an empathy for mothers.
"It's a hard job and I don't think it's as easy as people think," she said.
Sister Kay is also a registered nurse and a midwife and in May this year, she had clocked up 50 years as a registered nurse.
"I never thought that would happen," she said.
With a passion for helping people, Sister Kay was a registered nurse at GP Access at Maitland Hospital for 22 years, where she would work weekends and nights.
"I used to work every Sunday, so I've worked every Sunday for the last 22 years," she said.
Sister Kay has no idea how she's going to spend her Sunday afternoons now, but said she and husband Rick are hoping to do some travelling.
During Covid, Sister Kay was also doing immunisations in addition to her job at TerryWhite and GP Access.
"I worked at Belmont at the hub for Hunter Health vaccinating and I vaccinated here at TerryWhite too," she said.
"For five months, I did 31 days straight, one off, 31 days straight, one off, in the three jobs."
Sister Kay who started her nursing training in Sydney in 1973, went on to work in the labour ward at Newcastle Western Suburbs Hospital as a midwife.
She said she has been at the baby clinic since it first started at Amcal Max 32 years ago.
"The rest is history and I'm still here all these years later," she said.
Sister Kay still has the same passion for helping mums and bubs that she had when she first started.
"It's just that feeling of being able to help people," she said. "Babies are just wonderful."
