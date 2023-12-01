The Maitland Mercury
Changed traffic conditions on Raymond Terrace Road at Millers Forest

By Newsroom
December 1 2023 - 12:12pm
Changed traffic conditions on Raymond Terrace Road at Millers Forest
Changed traffic conditions on Raymond Terrace Road at Millers Forest

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions next week on Raymond Terrace Road at Millers Forest to carry out safety improvement work which includes building a small gravel area on the road shoulder.

