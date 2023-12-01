Changed traffic conditions on Raymond Terrace Road at Millers Forest

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions next week on Raymond Terrace Road at Millers Forest to carry out safety improvement work which includes building a small gravel area on the road shoulder.
To minimise impacts to motorists, work starting on Tuesday 5 December will be carried out over two night shifts from 6pm to 3am and is expected to be completed by 3am on Thursday 7 December, weather permitting.
A single lane closure and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place during work hours with short term stops at times.
Motorists are advised to allow an extra five minutes travel time, drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
