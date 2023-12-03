The Maitland Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

Central North smash Central Coast for Bradman Cup win at Kempsey

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated December 4 2023 - 6:58pm, first published December 3 2023 - 5:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Central North team contesting the 2023-24 Bradman Cup. Picture supplied
The Central North team contesting the 2023-24 Bradman Cup. Picture supplied

Central North saved their best for last with an outstanding bowling performance to secure a 67-run win against Central Coast in the Bradman Cup at Kempsey on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from AFL
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.