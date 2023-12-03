Central North saved their best for last with an outstanding bowling performance to secure a 67-run win against Central Coast in the Bradman Cup at Kempsey on Sunday.
It was a positive finish to a weekend which saw them narrowly lose to North Coastal and fall short by 12 runs against Newcastle in Twenty20 matches on Saturday.
Sent into bat in difficult conditions Central North were all out for 144 in the final over in their one-day game against Central Coast.
Tamworth's Sam Davis top scored with 46 off 91 balls and Northern Suburbs Harrison Dunn made 35 off 67 opening the innings. Dunn's opening partner City United's Rhys Tyrell with 10 was the only other player to reach double figures.
Runs on the board counted and the Central North bowlers dismissed Central Coast for 77 in the 37th over.
Northern Suburbs spinner Sam Holz was the chief destroyer taking 4-12 off nine overs. Thornton all-rounder Thomas Long took 2-21 and Tamworth's Thomas Holmes 2-6.
In Saturday's T20, North Coastal secured a six-wicket win against Central North with three balls to spare.
Dunn top scored with 45 off 51 deliveries and Tamworth duo Harrison Hamilton made 23 off 25 and Davis 21 not out off 20 as Central North made 6/113.
After a solid start of 1/66, North Coastal were able to stay on the required run rate and finished on 4/115 with three balls to spare.
Long took 1-15 off four overs and secured a run out and North's Jacob Callen took 2-23 off his four overs.
In the second T20 match, Central North made 5/95 to fall 12 runs short of Newcastle's 5/107.
Norths all-rounder and Central North captain Keanu Botha took 2-18 and Callan 1-8.
Early wickets saw Central North struggle to maintain the required run rate.
Newcastle went through the Kempsey weekend undefeated and sit on top of the Bradman Cup standings.
The competition heads to Wollongong from January 8 to January 11 when Central North will play one-day games against the four other country zones Riverina, Southern Districts, Greater Illawarra and Western.
Central North will be disappointed with the weekend after carrying high hopes of a strong performance and setting up a tilt at the 2023-24 Bradman Cup title.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.