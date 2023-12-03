The Maitland Mercurysport
Sunday, 3 December 2023
Cailan Hartwell hits 122 not out in big Maitland Maroon U-15 win

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
December 3 2023
Maitland Maroon Under-13 batter Cailan Hartwell scores against Maitland Gold on his way to an unbeaten 122 off just 102 balls at Louth Park on Sunday, December 3.
A magnificent unbeaten century by Maitland Maroon's Cailan Hartwell has catapulted his side to a 210-run win against younger siblings Maroon Gold in the Under-13 George Denton Cup on Sunday.

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

