A magnificent unbeaten century by Maitland Maroon's Cailan Hartwell has catapulted his side to a 210-run win against younger siblings Maroon Gold in the Under-13 George Denton Cup on Sunday.
Hartwell made 122 of just 102 balls as Maroon compiled a super impressive 4-249.
He received great support from Braxton Smith who was out for 54 shortly after bringing up his half-century.
The young Gold bowlers never waivered in their effort and Tallis Parkinson took 2-36 off four overs, Tanner McQueen 1-25 off four and Xavier Bower 1-31 off eight.
Facing a big total only Finn Brownlee with 13 reached double figures for Gold, who were all out for 39.
Aiden Brown (3-9 off four overs) and Cody Mills (3-12 off four) both picked up three wickets each for Maroons.
In the Under-15 John Kilborn Shield local derby at Robins Oval, Maitland Maroon recorded a 12-run victory in a thriller against Maitland Gold.
Batting first Maitland Maroon were all out for 187, with Billy Ellis top scoring with 45, Henry Williamson 44 and Chayce Smith 28.
Brodie Ellenor was Gold's best with the ball picking up super economical 4-10 of 5.4 overs. Captain Charlie Lovegrove took 2-48 and Blake Coyle 2-29.
After a rocky start, Lovegrove with 55 and Ethan Edgell 35 turned Gold's innings around and the tail kept on fighting until they were all out for 175 in the 49th over.
In the Under-15 competition, Maitland Maroon and Tamworth Blue are equal top with two wins from two games, Coalfields and Maitland Gold are third and fourth with one win each. Tamworth Gold has yet to win a game.
In the Under-13s, Tamworth Blue (12 points) and Maitland Maroon (eight) are both unbeaten, Coalfields (eight) have two wins and loss to Maitland Maroon. Tamworth Gold and Maitland Gold are yet to win a game.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.