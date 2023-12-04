The Mutual Bank's head office was transformed into Santa's workshop on Thursday, November 30 as the team helped sort more than 5000 gifts for the annual Susan Roskell Toy and Gift Drive.
The drive is a community initiative which provides gifts and toys to children, and their parents and carers, who have been impacted by the effects of domestic and family violence, homelessness, illness and injury.
Todd Sheldon from Bolwarra Heights organises the annual event which is now in its eighth year.
Starting with a request in 2016 from Maitland's Reading Cinema to support struggling families during the festive season, Todd, his wife Penny, and their son Lachlan, donated wrapped gifts to a Wishing Tree and from this, the idea of an annual toy drive was born.
"It is heartening to see that with every year, the support from the community and small businesses has grown which enables us to support the ever-increasing number of families that are seeking support and assistance," said Mr Sheldon.
"We changed the name in 2022 to honour our mum and nanny who passed away during our 2021 campaign. Mum was a catalyst for starting this and will be forever loved and missed.
"To have an organisation the size of The Mutual Bank jump behind the Toy Drive is huge and it ensures we will be here for the community into the future."
The Mutual Bank chief executive officer Mark Williams said becoming a platinum sponsor of the well established and respected appeal was an easy decision.
Along with a monetary donation, The Mutual Bank opened up its Green Hills head office for the sorting to occur over two days.
The Mutual Bank's team members helped sort and wrap the gifts bound for local charities to distribute.
"Each of our seven branches was a drop off point for gifts for the appeal and our members and our local communities once again showed their incredible generosity in supporting such a worthy cause," said Mr Williams.
Maitland mayor Philip Penfold was also on hand on Thursday to help sort gifts.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.