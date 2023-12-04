Disability support provider Mai-Wel has announced John Cleary as its new chief executive officer.
Mr Cleary was successful from a strong field of applicants, and is passionate about supporting the most vulnerable in the community.
Mai-Wel has been operating in Maitland for more than 60 years, and Mr Cleary will bring a wealth of experience to the organisation.
He has had an extensive career in the not-for-profit sector, working as CEO and executive in organisations across the disability, aged care and education sector.
But this isn't Mai-Wel's only leadership announcement.
The organisation has appointed Felicity Laczina, chief of corporate services at The Mutual Bank, as chair of the board.
"Firstly, we would like to thank the outgoing CEO Lynne Graham for her tremendous contribution to Mai-Wel over the past five years," Ms Laczina said.
"Lynne's commitment to the organisation and the people supported were second to none. Her leadership led Mai-Wel through a time like no other, which included but not limited to fires, floods and a pandemic.
"The Mai-Wel reputation attracted a large pool of accomplished leaders to apply for this position, however thanks to the Hunter Recruitment Group, we are excited to welcome John Cleary. Not only for his extensive experience in the sector, but his drive and passion to help those without a voice to be heard."
Mai-Wel is going into its 64th year in 2024, providing employment solutions and disability services in the Hunter.
