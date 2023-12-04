The Maitland Mercury
Monday, 4 December 2023
Mai-Wel disability support service announces new leadership for 2024

By Newsroom
Updated December 4 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 2:00pm
Mai-Wel chair Felicity Laczina and chief executive John Cleary at the International Day of People with Disability event hosted at the Maitland Basketball Stadium on Friday, December 1. Picture supplied
Disability support provider Mai-Wel has announced John Cleary as its new chief executive officer.

