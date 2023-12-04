The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Regional Art Gallery wins best exhibition project at IMAGinE Awards for Upriver Downriver

By Newsroom
December 5 2023 - 9:00am
Upriver Downriver at Maitland Regional Art Gallery. Picture supplied
Maitland Regional Art Gallery's Upriver Downriver has won a major award at the Museums and Galleries NSW IMAGinE Awards.

