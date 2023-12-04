Maitland Regional Art Gallery's Upriver Downriver has won a major award at the Museums and Galleries NSW IMAGinE Awards.
Upriver Downriver, which took out the entire gallery during winter 2023 won best exhibition project at the awards on Wednesday, November 29.
Flowing from the Mount Royal Range's babbling brooks, meandering through Wonnarua Country, the Upper Hunter, Maitland, and down to the bustling Port of Newcastle, Upriver Downriver featured 52 artists with strong connections to the Hunter region.
Celebrating the work of some of the Hunter's most established and award-winning artists alongside young and emerging creatives, the exhibition will now become a permanent biennial in Maitland Regional Art Gallery's artistic program.
These prestigious awards are an annual acknowledgement of the extraordinary efforts of museums, galleries, and Aboriginal cultural centre's across New South Wales.
Winners and commended organisations across the categories demonstrated excellence in exhibitions, engagement and sustainability projects and highlighted the work of some incredible individuals.
Museums and Galleries of NSW chief executive officer Brett Adlington said the IMAGinE Awards recognise outstanding achievements within the state's cultural community.
"The judging panel was notably impressed by the exceptional quality and breadth of this year's IMAGinE Awards nominations," he said.
"Entries showcased inspiring exhibitions, innovative programming, and thoughtful audience engagement, highlighting the sector's unwavering commitment to best practice.
"The projects demonstrated timely contributions to social, environmental, and cultural dialogues across the state."
For a full list of the winners and highly commended visit mgnsw.org.au/sector/programs/imagine/winners/winners-2023.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.