The secret to the perfect scone is all in the ingredients, according to The Scone Lady founder Marise Coyle.
Ms Coyle's mouth-watering fresh scones are getting a reputation around Maitland for being delicious.
She said her secret to the perfect batch of scones is using cold ingredients and not over-mixing.
Originally starting up her scone business as Boxed Scones during COVID lockdown and then trading at markets, Ms Coyle has recently set up shop at Lorn Rose Farm under The Scone Lady.
"Originally it was Boxed Scones, because we couldn't do anything but deliver, do a knock and run," she said.
"Then we bought the little trailer and I started doing markets.
"Every time I ran into people, they didn't know my name so they'd be like 'you're the scone lady', and I'm like yes, I am the scone lady."
Ms Coyle is serving up tasty fresh scones straight out of the oven, with jam and cream of course, from 10am to 12pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Her scone trailer is set up right beside where the roses are sold on the Glenarvon Road property, and she offers a range of high quality teas to pair with the scones.
Ms Coyle said she has always baked scones as a way to spread cheer.
"I just love doing it, and I used to do them for people as a little treat if they weren't well," she said.
"It was more of a cheer up sort of thing, I'd do them as a feel good thing."
The recipe she uses is a traditional scone recipe handed down from her grandmother, whose scones she loved as a child.
"My Nan used to bake scones all the time, and would never let me do them - I could eat them, but I had to sit there and watch," she said.
"But I'm similar now, so if I do them I don't let anyone touch them, I can only do them no one's allowed to do them for me."
Ms Coyle has already had great feedback from her set up at the rose farm, and has even had a customer from England say she passes the test.
"I just want to bake them and serve them fresh, so when you're turning up you're getting them straight from the oven, that's my thing," she said.
"You're not reheating, you're getting them as soon as they come out... and really, really good quality ingredients."
The Scone Lady menu has two scones with jam and cream and a cup of tea for $12.50, scones only for $10 or tea only for $3.50.
As for the toppings, visitors have the option of strawberry, raspberry or blackberry jam, or lemon curd, date paste, and of course fresh cream.
Lorn Rose Farm is at 229 Glenarvon Road, Lorn. Visit The Scone Lady on Facebook for updates.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.