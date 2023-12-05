The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Heat stroke reminder as high temperatures return to Maitland

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 5 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 1:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heat stroke warning as mercury forecast to hit 40s
Heat stroke warning as mercury forecast to hit 40s

Summer is about to unleash a string of hot days across Maitland including one day over 40 degrees.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help