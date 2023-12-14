Prestigious exhibition nomination for Maitland student Louise Ostrowski

Maitland Grossmann High School year 12 student Louise Ostrowski will soon be able to say she has exhibited work in art galleries across New South Wales.
The 18-year-old's visual arts body of work which was inspired by her love of the rural lifestyle has been selected for the annual ARTEXPRESS exhibition, featuring exemplary works created for the HSC.
Louise has been a lover of drawing for as long as she can remember and said her artworks represent a simple life.
"I was looking through old national geographics for inspiration," she said.
Her work is three small pencil drawings and one larger oil painting on canvas and Louise said she has grown up around horses and had always envisioned drawing them for her body of work.
"I've always loved the pictures in national geographic so I picked a couple that had horses in them and went through an elimination process," she said.
Maitland Grossmann High School's head teacher of CAPA Richard Focic said as part of the ARTEXPRESS exhibition, the artworks exhibit in different art galleries across NSW.
"They sometimes even exhibit at Maitland Regional Art Gallery," he said.
Mr Focic said if students get a mark of 46 or 47 out of 50, that's usually when they get nominated for the exhibition.
"Louise is someone whose got a real natural knack for drawing so I wasn't entirely surprised with her nomination," he said.
Louise was the only student from her year 12 cohort at Maitland Grossmann to get nominated for the ARTEXPRESS exhibition and she said her nomination was totally unexpected.
"I'm very happy with my final artworks and enjoyed the process," she said.
The ARTEXPRESS exhibition features about 12 different categories, from sculptures to animation and Louise said drawing is definitely her strongest medium.
"Drawing is what I feel I've been better at compared to other mediums, like clay I've never been good at that," she said.
Mr Focic said what blows him away is Louise's eye for detail in her artworks.
"When you see them in person, they are very captivating," he said.
"You can't keep your eyes off them because there's just so much detail."
Louise is going to study at Tocal College next year but said she'll continue drawing in her spare time.
"I'm going to be doing lots of agricultural stuff which is another interest of mine," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.