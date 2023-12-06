$10k grant a welcome boost for Kurri Kurri Nostalgia Festival

Kurri Kurri Nostalgia Festival has received a welcome $10,000 boost thanks to a federal grant.
Festival organisers Towns With Heart will receive the money to enhance its COVID-19 recovery and encourage social connection.
Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson said the government is investing in local-led projects that bring communities together.
"The reality is, the people of Paterson are still rebounding from the huge impacts of COVID-19," she said.
"Every cent counts in our regions, which is why this $10,000 towards Kurri Kurri Nostalgia Festival will have a lasting benefit in this community.
"Kurri Kurri Nostalgia Festival draws thousands of people from all over the country. I couldn't be prouder or happier to see this money contributing to a brilliant event, our terrific people and showcasing my hometown."
The funding is part of the federal government's $5 million Rebuilding Regional Communities stream of the Foundation for Regional and Remote Renewal's Strengthening Rural Communities program.
More than $470,000 will flow to 55 local-led projects across the country as part of the grant.
The full list of funded projects and additional information about other grants awarded by the FRRR can be found at www.frrr.org.au/funding/place/src-rebuilding-regional-communities.
