Your weekly guide to Maitland - Christmas carols, markets and tours

CAROLS ON THE HILL
SAINT PETER'S
Celebrate the festive season at Saint Peter's Anglican Church, East Maitland on Friday night from 4pm to 8pm with Christmas Carols on the hill. Enjoy market stalls, a sausage sizzle, coffee and ice cream vans, and bring a blanket or chair for a delightful evening of fun and carolling.
SELF-GUIDED TOUR
MAITLAND GAOL
Explore Maitland Gaol at your own pace during the weekend from 9am to 4pm with self-guided audio tours, providing an immersive experience to discover the significance of the buildings on the site. Choose from three different tours, each with a designated route to ensure you don't miss any highlights. Bring your own device and headphones. Tickets are $19 (adults).
CHRISTMAS MARKET
THE LEVEE
Experience the festive spirit at A Merry Little Christmas on Sunday from 10am to 2pm at The Levee Shared Zone, featuring a charming fair with local market stalls, kids' activities, food, beverages and gift stalls. Join Santa and his elves for the celebration, and don't miss the opportunity for free Santa photos at The Riverlink.
SPOOKY SHOW
GROSSMANN HOUSE
Head to Grossmann House on Saturday or Sunday night from 7pm to 8.15pm to be immersed in Dark Stories' production The Secrets of Carmichael Manor. Help Father Patrick solve clues and uncover mysteries, revealing the fate of its former residents. Immerse yourself in a thrilling experience of murder and intrigue at this captivating event. Get tickets ($45) at darkstories.com.au/the-secrets-of-carmichael-manor-hunter.
CHRISTMAS FAIR
THE REGAL INN
Stop by the Christmas County Fair at The Regal Inn, Tenambit on Sunday from 12pm to 7pm, promising a day of family fun, exciting activities and the chance to win raffle prizes. In collaboration with BTAC and other sponsors, the event aims to raise funds for Camp Quality, offering a delightful lineup of entertainment including pig racing, a jumping castle, a mechanical bull, face painting, horse carriage rides, smokin' swine barbecue and live music on the big stage.
1800S CHRISTMAS
GROSSMANN HOUSE
Head to Grossmann House on Sunday to see how a family might have decorated for Christmas in the Victorian era. There will be a beautiful Christmas tree with historic ornaments perfect for taking pictures with. The house is open from 10am to 3pm, and entry is $12 adults, $10 concession, free for members and kids under five.
Have an event coming up? Let us know at lowerhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.