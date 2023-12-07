The Maitland Mercurysport
Maitland Gold Cup and Future Stars highlight huge night of racing

Updated December 7 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 3:43pm
Maitland Greyhounds is gearing up for a huge night of racing this Friday with five feature events, including the finals of the $40,000 East Maitland Bowling Club Group 2 Maitland Gold Cup and $15,000 Ladbrokes Future Stars Maiden.

