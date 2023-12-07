Maitland Gold Cup and Future Stars highlight huge night of racing

Maitland Greyhounds is gearing up for a huge night of racing this Friday with five feature events, including the finals of the $40,000 East Maitland Bowling Club Group 2 Maitland Gold Cup and $15,000 Ladbrokes Future Stars Maiden.
It promises to be a fabulous night for the family with a 12-race program starting at 7.19pm. Party Chameleon will provide face painting, games and free snow cones for the kids, Matt and Amber Capper's band will play throughout the night and Chelsea and Sophie from Hot Luck have some tasty treats from their kitchen.
All eyes will be on race seven, the Gold Cup, and in just under 25 seconds Dungog trainer Joe Mcfadyen, the only local in the final, hopes to celebrate his first group race win.
Mcfadyen will lead out the hugely talented chaser Nangar Jim and from box eight he looks set to lead and challenge the rest of the field to run him down.
In last Friday night's heats Nagar Jim recorded sizzling first and section sectional times before being caught in the shadows of the post.
Four of the finalists - Nangar Jim, Rampari, Scorching Boy and Nad Al Sheba - all clocked under 24.8 seconds, times that would have won any previous Gold Cup final.
There's a strong local flavour for the final of the Ladbrokes Future Stars Maiden over 400m with Michelle Lill (Canya Inferno, box 1), Dana Ivers (Barbie Zeal, box 3), Terry Kunde (King Aussie, box 4) and Charmaine Field's Redfern Ferrari (box 6) and Furious (box 7).
While all were impressive in last Thursday's heats, they will need to be at their best to beat early race favourites Rinsed The Lot for Michelle Sultana and Angel Shirley for Kevin Schalk.
Other feature events on the program are the GRNSW Middle Distance Series over 565m, Ladbrokes Damsel Dash for bitches only over 400m and the J&H Commercial Services Bronze Bullet for dogs only over 450m.
Maitland Gold Cup field: 1. Sublime Ethics (David Smith), 2. Rampani (Peter Sims), 3. Big Frank Banner (Barry Gibbons), 4. Scorching Boy (Jess Fothergill), 5. Foran Banner (Barry Gibbons), 6. Nad El Sheba (Peter Lagogiane), 7. War Hawk (Penny Hutchinson), 8. Nangar Jim (Joe McFadyen).
Maitland Future Stars final field: 1. Canya Inferno (Michelle Lill), 2. Rinsed The Lot (Michelle Sultana), 3. Barbie Zeal (Dana Ivers), 4. King Aussie (Terrence Kunde), 5. Vintage Mel (Craig Chappelow), 6. Redfern Ferrari, 7. Furious (Charmaine Field), 8. Angel Shirley (Kevin Schalk).
