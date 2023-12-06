Police appeal for information after Thornton crash causes serious injury

Port Stephens-Hunter Police are investigating a serious motor vehicle crash which happened on Friday, November 10 on Haussman Drive, Thornton.
The crash occurred at about 8pm and involved a silver Mazda sedan and a white Holden Rodeo utility.
According to police the passengers of one of the vehicles has "sustained significant injuries, and, police are seeking any witness or information to the incident to come forward and assist police with their enquiries".
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote police report number E 171004802.
Alternatively, information can be provided confidentially via Crime Stoppers online reporting page at https://www1.police.nsw.gov.au.
