The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Police

Police appeal for information after Thornton crash causes serious injury

By Newsroom
December 7 2023 - 8:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Police file picture
NSW Police file picture

Port Stephens-Hunter Police are investigating a serious motor vehicle crash which happened on Friday, November 10 on Haussman Drive, Thornton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.