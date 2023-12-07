Santa's on his way - where to catch the firies' annual lolly run

Santa Claus is coming to town, and he's swapping out his sleigh for a fire truck.
Fire stations across the city are hosting Santa's lolly runs to spread some festive cheer to the children of Maitland.
Fire and Rescue NSW Maitland deputy captain Simon Coggan said the best thing about hosting the lolly run each year is the smiling faces.
"All the kids, just seeing their faces light up when they see Santa come down the street, it's all about community," he said.
Here's where and when to catch Santa in Maitland:
NSW RFS - Thornton
Saturday, December 9 - Chisholm from 9am; Saturday, December 16 - Thornton from 9am. Track Santa with the link on the Thornton RFS Facebook page.
NSW RFS - Maitland Vale and Luskintyre
Saturday, December 9 - Maitland Vale from 2pm, Melville from 3.30pm, Hillsborough from 3.50pm, Luskintyre from 4.20pm. Lollies donated by United Safety. Track Santa live with the link on the Maitland Vale and Luskintyre RFS Facebook page.
NSW RFS - East Maitland
Sunday, December 10 - East Maitland and Louth Park from 3pm; Monday, December 11 - Ashtonfield from 5.30pm; Tuesday, December 12 - Metford from 5.30pm.
Fire and Rescue NSW Rutherford
Friday, December 15 from 4.30pm - Telarah; Saturday, December 16 from 12pm - Rutherford; Sunday, December 17 from 12pm - Aberglasslyn. Dates are subject to change due to weather or being called to incidents.
Fire and Rescue NSW Maitland
Thursday, December 21 from 4pm - Maitland and Oakhampton Heights (Forest Hill Drive); Friday, December 22 from 4pm - Lorn and old Bolwarra; Saturday, December 23 - Gillieston Heights, Joseph Maxwell Park at 2pm, Victor Warly Reserve at 2.45pm, Judd Greedy Park at 3.15pm. Lollies donated by Maitland Greyhound Club.
Check your local brigade's Facebook page for updates.
