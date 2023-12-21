Somerset Drive, Thornton is crowned Maitland's best Christmas lights

The results are in and Somerset Drive, Thornton has been crowned Maitland's best street for Christmas lights in 2023.
A significant portion of houses on the street are lit up every night with festive Christmas light displays to be enjoyed by either foot or car.
One house in particular adding to the Christmas spirit with a snow machine, which is enjoyed by young and young at heart.
Maitland City Council ran its second Christmas lights competition throughout December, with hopes of adding some festive light to the community and spreading some cheer.
With a total of 65 entrants in this year's competition, Bolwarra Park Drive, Bolwarra Heights were announced as council's Highly Commended for their festive street.
The winners of the competition were announced by Maitland City Mayor Philip Penfold at council's Make It Maitland Christmas Movie Night on December 16.
They won a red street sign which will go under their current sign that says 'winner - best street Christmas lights 2023', permanently acknowledging their achievement.
The residents also won a $200 voucher to put towards a street barbecue.
If you're planning to do some Christmas light looking, visit Maitland's interactive map to plan your festive journey.
