Maitland students win top awards at Hunter sports awards

Two Maitalnd students were among Hunter athletes honoured for their sporting achievements at the prestigious Hunter Sports Association Blues awards.
The awards were presented to Maitland Grossmann student Reg Nichols and Rutherford Technology High's Ned Sutherland in a special ceremony at the Murrook Cultural Centre at Williamtown on December 6.
Reg received his award for touch football and Ned received his for athletics.
Ned also received an additional special award for the Premier's Sporting Challenge Multi Class.
Ned has always been athletic and active since he was a child and he said he started getting serious about his athletics when he started Rutherford Technology High School.
"I would compete at school and then progress through all the stages and ended up making it all the way to the national event," he said.
It was Ned's teacher at Rutherford Technology High School, Miss Buckton who noticed Ned was quite talented in the field of athletics and encouraged him to compete at school where he excelled.
"I didn't realise how far athletics could take me and I initially thought I would come last in everything," he said.
This year, Ned was the age champion in all in swimming, athletics and cross country.
He was also a part of the school cricket team and the support athletics team.
Ned also qualified for the national all schools athletics carnival which is being held in Perth this month, which is a first for Rutherford Technology High School.
Executive Officer of the Hunter Schools Sports Association Bob Harrison said recognition of the students' efforts encourages their personal sporting and can inspire other students.
"Achieving at the elite sports level is rewarding in itself, but also teaches the kind of commitment that will serve students in the future, no matter where it might take them," he said.
