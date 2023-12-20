The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Maitland students win top awards at Hunter sports awards

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
December 20 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rutherford Technology High School student Ned Sutherland received an award for athletics and received an additional special award.
Rutherford Technology High School student Ned Sutherland received an award for athletics and received an additional special award.

Two Maitalnd students were among Hunter athletes honoured for their sporting achievements at the prestigious Hunter Sports Association Blues awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.