Bereavement garden to provide support and community for grieving parents

A Maitland mum has used her own grief to help other parents who are in the same boat, starting the city's first public bereavement garden for infant deaths.
Nicole Williams and her husband Jack sadly lost their 15-week-old baby Brooklyn to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) in 2021.
Brooklyn was one of 79 babies who die for no apparent reason in Australia every year.
After finding a lack of support and resources in the area as it was during COVID lockdown, Ms Williams was inspired to help other parents in the same position.
She found an infant memorial garden on the Central Coast, and wanted to bring the community and support she found there to Maitland.
"Through our grief we found a beautiful garden on the Central Coast called Little Footprints, Bears of Hope," Mrs Williams said.
"The founder Amy has started a garden where she made little spoons with the babies names and their special day to place them with gorgeous flowering plants.
"We've got a beautiful spoon in the garden with a flowering gerbera plant for Brooklyn down there on the Central Coast, which is lovely and it's beautiful."
Mrs Williams said her family really enjoys visiting Brooklyn's spoon in the garden, but as it's a bit far she wanted to start up something similar in Maitland.
The Maitland garden, to be called Little Spoons Garden, will be located at Queen Elizabeth Park next to the Visitor Information Centre.
It will be an extension of an existing garden at the park which is a memorial for two teenagers who died in a car accident.
Mrs Williams is currently in talks with Maitland City Council about the garden and when it will be possible to get it started.
The Little Spoons Garden will be for all who have lost an infant or child, and Mrs Williams has plans to eventually incorporate a street library full of bereavement resources.
"So far I have about 112 families that would love spoons and plants," Mrs Williams said.
"I want it to be a place where they can still tend to their child in a productive, not morbid way, and where they can build a community, they can find their people who walked a similar journey to what they're going through so it doesn't feel so isolating.
"It's nice because I like to imagine Brooklyn playing with all these babies, and I get to honour these beautiful little children that have left the world far too soon.
"Their parents have the longest walk home, while their child has run ahead of them."
Once final approval is given, Mrs Williams will encourage families who want a spoon to pick out a donated plant and be allocated a spot so they can take ownership of their plant.
"They can tend to it and meet other parents as well, so they can have an idea of who is there and build their community, and find their support," she said.
The spoons are stamped with each child's name and special dates, and will be placed next to each family's own plant in the garden.
The garden has already received great community support from Heritage Gardens Nursery and Bunnings Warehouse Maitland.
For updates or to be included in the bereavement garden, visit Little Spoons Garden on Facebook.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.