Bereavement garden to provide support and community for grieving parents

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated December 13 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 4:00pm
Nicole (Nikki) Williams at Queen Elizabeth Park where the Little Spoons bereavement garden will be. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Nicole (Nikki) Williams at Queen Elizabeth Park where the Little Spoons bereavement garden will be. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

A Maitland mum has used her own grief to help other parents who are in the same boat, starting the city's first public bereavement garden for infant deaths.

