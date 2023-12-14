Summer Adventure Trail at Hunter Valley Wildlife Park Advertising Feature

Whether you're an animal lover, an adventure seeker, or simply looking for a unique and memorable experience this summer, Australian Wildlife Parks have something for everyone. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Looking for adventure this summer? Try Hunter Valley Wildlife Park at Nulkaba.

Hunter Valley Wildlife Park is owned and operated by Australian Wildlife Parks (AWP), Australia's largest privately owned group of wildlife parks, with locations in the Hunter, Featherdale and Mogo.

Each year, thousands of local residents, interstate and international travellers visit the parks to learn about native and exotic animal species essential to our world's ecosystems and to spend quality time with loved ones.





Located at Lomas Lane, Nulkaba, Hunter Valley Wildlife Park proudly cares for a diverse collection of over 3000 native and exotic animals, many of which are endangered.

Tthe park is home to lemurs, meerkats, marmosets, giraffes and lions, to name just a few.

From Wednesday, December 20 to January, 31, 2024 kids can join the Summer Adventure Trail with their very own Adventure Map to guide them on an exciting journey around any of AWP's three wildlife parks in NSW.

Learn about the habits and behaviours of incredible creatures, gain a deeper understanding and appreciation for the wildlife that calls Australia home and tick off all the locations on your map.

Once all eight stamps have been located, kids can collect an awesome showbag from the Gift Shop (combined value of over $60).

Each weekend over the same holiday period there will be Interactive Animal Pop-Up Experiences and Mascot Selfies available at each of the parks (book tickets online). Wildlife keepers will bring out fascinating species for guests to pat and learn more about.

Guests are also welcome to take a selfie with new park mascot Hunter the line as part of the pop-up experience (check online for details).

Hunter Wildlife Park is also pleased to announce the launch of a new event this year, "Christmas For Everyone" on Christmas Day.

On Christmas Day visitors can enjoy $15 kids tickets, and half-price senior tickets and concession tickets.

Experience the magic of Christmas up-close and personal with truly amazing animals and create lifelong memories.

"We believe that Christmas is a magical time of the year and should be enjoyed by everyone," an AWP spokesperson said. "Christmas For Everyone provides a friendly, accessible, and inclusive environment for all.

"It's about connecting with friends, family, loved ones and sharing magical experiences together, and there is no better way to do that than by visiting our animals on Christmas Day.'

On top of Christmas Day discounts Hunter Valley Wildlife Park offers generous discounts on entry from now until January 31, 2024, with kids tickets discounted to $15 per child (ages 3-15), while Seniors and Concession ticket holders are $21 and $19 respectively.

For the true animal loving bargain hunter, join up with an Australian Wildlife Park Ultimate Explorer Pass and enjoy discounts across all three parks over a 12 month period.

To learn more about these exciting events and opportunities at Hunter Valley Wildlife Park and book online, visit www.huntervalleywildlifepark.com.au/summeradventures.