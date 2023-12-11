Local stars fly flag at Centenary of Speedway celebrations in Hunter

A local trio of seasoned speedway riders will be searching for victory in the 2023 Johnnie Hoskins Founders Cup race meeting at Kurri Kurri Speedway on Saturday night.
Sam Masters (Newcastle), Josh Pickering (Heddon Greta) and Jye Etheridge (Buttai) will lead the local charge at the December 16 meeting which is a central part of this year's Centenary of Speedway celebrations.
All three are fresh from competing in the recent British Speedway League season and will be competing against international star and three-time world champion Tai Woffenden.
Masters, a former Australian Speedway Solo Champion, rode for Wolverhampton in the top division British Speedway Premiership League this season and finished a narrow second in the team averages behind Queenslander Ryan Douglas.
Douglas is also included in the field for the Johnnie Hoskins Founders Cup.
Centenary of Speedway historical series:
Pickering is coming off a hectic, but rewarding season in the UK.
He began the season in the top division British Speedway Premiership League with Kings Lynn, later transferring to Sheffield where he was part of the team that won the Premiership crown
He also rode in the second tier British Speedway Championship League with Edinburgh.
Etheridge continued his long-term connection with Berwick in the second tier British Speedway Championship League maintaining his consistent team average.
The Founder's Cup was sent from England by members of the Hoskins family to commemorate the first speedway meeting held at Maitland Showground on December 15, 1923.
This very special award was first presented in Australia at the Motordrome speedway, Newcastle in 1988 and won by Englishman Alun Rossiter.
Other winners since that time at various tracks are Jon Jorgensen (Denmark) and Australian riders Todd Wiltshire, Craig Watson, Mick Poole, Shane Haggarty, Richard Sweetman and Brady Kurtz.
Woffinden will be aiming to be just the third international rider to win the Cup.
Celebrations for the Centenary of Speedway will begin on Friday, December 15 - 100 years to the day - with a Speedway Showcase at the Maitland Showground supported by Maitland City Council featuring an unprecedented collection of historic speedway motorcycles, speedway sidecars and speedway cars some of which will participate in demonstration laps.
The Maitland Showground gates will open at 10am and be followed by the Centenary of Speedway Dinner from 7pm.
