Calvary staff donate to Carrie's Place Christmas appeal

Staff at Calvary Health Care have banded together, donating a whole host of food to Maitland domestic violence and homelessness charity Carrie's Place.
Carrie's Place will give the donations to the women and children who are most in need in our community.
Calvary Christmas drive organiser and NSW and Queensland Work Health and Safety advisor Amanda Wilson has taken the food to Carrie's Place, who will now put it together into food hampers.
"I had a lot of dealings with mums and children who had experienced trauma in my previous role, and I was so impressed with the work Carrie's Place did to help these families in feeling feel safe and getting them back on their feet," Ms Wilson said.
"When I joined Calvary I introduced this Christmas drive as a way to give back and help our local community. I have been so impressed with the generosity of our staff.
"I know it is really expensive to buy groceries and gifts at the moment, so I only asked staff to donate what they could. It can make such a huge impact if everyone just gives something small, and we ended having a whole room in the office dedicated to putting all the donations in."
Calvary operates the Mt Carmel aged care home in Maitland, and the Mater Hospital in Newcastle.
Carrie's Place chief executive officer Jayne Clowes said with the cost of living crisis and in the lead up to Christmas, domestic and family violence can escalate.
"We know Christmas is a hard time for a lot of people especially in the current climate. Carrie's Place couldn't do what we do without the ongoing support of our community," Ms Clowes said.
"We are humbled by the support we have received this year for our Christmas Appeal and the ongoing support throughout the entire year."
Carrie's Place provides services and support across Maitland, Cessnock, Dungog, Port Stephens, and the Upper and Lower Hunter regions.
