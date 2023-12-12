The Maitland Mercury
Calvary staff donate to Carrie's Place Christmas appeal

By Newsroom
December 12 2023 - 12:04pm
Carrie's Place events and fundraising coordinator Rebekah Sadlier and Calvary NSW and Queensland Work Health and Safety advisor Amanda Wilson. Picture supplied
Staff at Calvary Health Care have banded together, donating a whole host of food to Maitland domestic violence and homelessness charity Carrie's Place.

