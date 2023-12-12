The Maitland Mercury
Lifeline Hunter is offering the gift of connection this Christmas

By Newsroom
December 13 2023 - 9:23am
CEO Lifeline Hunter and volunteer crisis supporter Robert Sams. Picture supplied
Lifeline crisis supporters are offering the gift of connection this Christmas period.

