Lifeline Hunter is offering the gift of connection this Christmas

Lifeline crisis supporters are offering the gift of connection this Christmas period.
For many people, the holiday season is a time to connect with friends and family, but for others it is also a difficult time where they don't have a loving table to sit at or family to call and wish season's greetings.
For some people this season causes them to feel more alone than ever.
During these times, Lifeline is there for people 24/7 via phone (13 11 14) or text (0477 13 11 14), but they are calling on the community to help fund the vital service, so they can answer more calls this Christmas.
Call demand has been on the rise this year with the increase of financial pressure hitting people hard and Lifeline expects this to continue as they head into the holiday season.
CEO Lifeline Hunter and volunteer crisis supporter Robert Sams said Lifeline offers hope and connection for people who reach out for help.
"Through our 13 11 14 service we offer a listening ear and meet people at a time when they are experiencing crisis and emotionally challenging feelings," he said.
It costs Lifeline $39 to answer each call to 13 11 14 and Mr Sams said every call they answer could be the one that saves someone's life.
"Lifeline answering the call could be what helps them get through their darkest moment," he said.
"Our crisis supporters sit alongside callers and help them work through their pain and if needed we support them to create a safety plan to help keep them safe."
Mr Sams said answering calls takes a special person.
"We will have hundreds of crisis supporters giving up their time to help answer calls over the Christmas and New Year period, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week," he said.
Donations to Lifeline Hunter will support those services and help those who are feeling overwhelmed, lonely or having a hard time to stay safe during the holiday season.
Lifeline's crisis supporters answered more than 75,500 calls in December last year, and 2,450 of those calls were answered on Christmas Day - that is one call every 35 seconds.
"We want to answer every call for help this Christmas and we believe the Hunter community can help us reach this goal," Mr Sams said.
To donate, visit: https://connection.raisely.com/ or call to donate on 1300 152 854.
For more information about local services or ways to support or donate to Lifeline, visit: https://hunter.lifeline.org.au.
For 24-hour Lifeline support phone 13 11 14, text 0477 131 114 or chat via www.lifeline.org.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.