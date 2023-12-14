The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Your guide to Maitland this weekend - festive movies, art, tours

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
December 15 2023 - 8:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elf (G) and The Santa Clause (G) will be on the big screen at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday night. Picture supplied
Elf (G) and The Santa Clause (G) will be on the big screen at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday night. Picture supplied

ABOUT MAITLAND II

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.