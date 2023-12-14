Your guide to Maitland this weekend - festive movies, art, tours

ABOUT MAITLAND II
BROUGH HOUSE
This weekend is the last to see the talented Holly McNamee's About Maitland II exhibition at Brough House, filled with pieces that tell stories of forgotten spaces around the city. It's on at Brough House, 73 Church Street, Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 5pm. Entry is free and most works are for sale.
CHRISTMAS PARTY
REACH MAITLAND
Maitland Reach Homeless Services is calling for residents to show those in need that the community has their backs by coming to its Christmas party on Saturday. On Saturday, December 15 from 6pm to 7pm the Maitland Library car park will be transformed with delicious food, presents, face painting and a special visit from Santa for the party.
CHRISTMAS MOVIE
MAITLAND
SPORTSGROUND
Embrace the holiday cheer at a Christmas movie night this Saturday, December 16 from 4pm at Maitland Regional Sportsground. Enjoy family friendly activities, appearances by Santa and the Grinch in their display cars, lawn games, food trucks, free popcorn, and two Christmas movies including Elf (G) at 5pm and The Santa Clause (G) at 7.15pm.
OPEN DAY
OAKHAMPTON
HEIGHTS
The Bath House Garden is a private country garden just minutes from the centre of Maitland. The peaceful rustic charm of this seasonal garden flows around a country home and small lake, with both ornamental and productive spaces. Visit on Sunday from 10am to 4pm, find a spot and take some time out. Entry is $15 for adults, $5 for kids. Visit www.thebathhousegarden.com.au for more information.
TRUE CRIME TOUR
CENTRAL MAITLAND
Explore the hidden secrets of Maitland on the True Crime Tour this Saturday night from 7.30pm to 9pm. Delve into the town's haunted streets and historic buildings, retracing the steps of its most infamous crimes. Get tickets ($34) at darkstories.com.au/maitland-true-crime-tour.
WALKING TOUR
MORPETH
Embark on the A Taste of Morpeth Walking Tour this Sunday from 10am to 12.30pm. It's a unique exploration of the village's rich history, architecture, streetscapes and local wines. Led by a knowledgeable local guide, the tour unveils Morpeth's evolution, sharing hidden stories and intriguing facts. Get tickets ($80) at events.humanitix.com/a-taste-of-morpeth.
