Chisholm residents join neighbours for Christmas carols, raising $2k for Thornton RFS

More than 1000 Chisholm residents gathered for an evening of Christmas cheer and carols on the weekend, raising money for Thornton Rural Fire Brigade in the process.
Attendees gathered at Waterford by AVID Property Group's information centre on Saturday, December 9 as Thornton RFS arrived on the last leg of their annual Santa lolly run.
It was the fourth year Waterford had held the Christmas carol event, and attendees raised more than $2000 for Thornton RFS.
There were amazing performances throughout the night by a live band and carol singers, plus a special dance from the students of Starz on Stage dance school and carols by St Aloysius Primary School and Thornton Public School students.
The event also had kids' activities such as face painting, jumping castles, and a photo booth as well as a free sausage sizzle and sweet treats for all in attendance.
The night even included the Waterford's sales manager Deb Silvestri taking to the stage for a song as Santa and his elves made their much-anticipated appearance before heading back to the North Pole.
AVID NSW project director Danny Boubli said it is wonderful to see such a strong turn out and to raise important funds in the process.
"This time of year is all about generosity and togetherness and this event had an abundance of both," he said.
"The residents really embrace this event every year and we are always amazed by how many people from around the local area turn up to celebrate."
Waterford encouraged the community to get into the Christmas spirit since November with a Christmas lights competition for all homes in the community, a letterbox to Santa set up in the Sales and Information Centre, and a giving tree with donations supporting the Salvation Army's Christmas appeal all part of its end of year festivities.
"I think for a lot of people it's often less about Christmas and more about doing unique things like getting the whole family together for decorating or going out and buying a gift for a complete stranger who might be doing it tough this year," Mr Boubli said.
"It's really wonderful to see people making new connections and just being neighbourly."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.