Chisholm residents join neighbours for Christmas carols, raising $2k for Thornton RFS

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
December 12 2023 - 1:42pm
More than 1000 Chisholm residents gathered for an evening of Christmas cheer and carols on the weekend, raising money for Thornton Rural Fire Brigade in the process.

