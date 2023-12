Operation Art Studio Extra - January 2 to 29 from 10am to 1pm - FREE - the gallery's talented artist educators will be in the Operation Art Studio space to help with art tips and techniques.

Free Art Sunday - every Sunday from 10am to 12pm - drop in for a free kids art activity.

A World of Your Own - January 8 to 25 from 10am to 1pm - FREE - After viewing Noel McKenna's exhibition, create A World of your Own, with all your favourite pets, people and things, inspired by the immersive exhibition by Noel McKenna.

Mythical Creature Magic Family Drop in Workshop - Monday to Friday January 8 to 25 - FREE - Immerse yourself in the exhibition Myth Making by Troy Emery and Kate Rohde and let their artwork inspire your own mythical creation.



Where the Wild Things Are film screening - January 12 at 5pm - FREE but book your space here