The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community
What's on

Face painting, Santa and lots of food at Reach Homeless Christmas party

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
December 13 2023 - 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Free food at Maitland Reach Homeless Service's regular barbecue. Picture supplied
Free food at Maitland Reach Homeless Service's regular barbecue. Picture supplied

Maitland Reach Homeless Services is calling for residents to show those in need that the community has their backs by coming on down to its Christmas party on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.