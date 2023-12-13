Face painting, Santa and lots of food at Reach Homeless Christmas party

Maitland Reach Homeless Services is calling for residents to show those in need that the community has their backs by coming on down to its Christmas party on Saturday.
On Saturday, December 15 from 6pm to 7pm the Maitland Library car park will be transformed with delicious food, presents, face painting and a special visit from Santa for the party.
The whole community is welcome, not just those doing it tough. Reach asks those who are in a position to do so to bring along a Christmas gift or other donation for them to pass on to someone in need.
Reach director Anthony Margetts said the service has seen a huge amount of community support since it began in August, and currently supports about 70 people with food every Saturday night.
"We've had an incredible, incredible swell of community support for this, from giving us money so one business has given us $1000 to put towards the Christmas party, and we've had a raft of individuals and businesses who have pledged to come down on the night and hand over toys and food," he said.
"We've got other charities like the Lions Club, they're going to bring down hampers and puddings and cakes, it's just incredible."
The Christmas party will have catering by Vilkies Bakery and more than $1000 worth of presents for kids and adults in need.
Mr Margetts said for people experiencing homelessness, knowing the community cares means the world.
"Anyone who's interested in coming down, all we ask is just bring something down to donate to those who are doing it tough this year so a present for a kid or an adult would be great, food you know something they can take away with them," he said.
"The whole idea is to give them a reminder that we care and we support you, and just because you're doing it tough doesn't mean you can't do Christmas.
"Just knowing the community does care about them makes a huge difference."
Reach has been blown away by community support, and Mr Margetts said he'd like to thank the community and Maitland businesses for stepping up.
"We just can't believe how much support we get, it's just been amazing," he said.
"A sincere thanks to all the support we have had and to the Maitland community, and just know how grateful myself and there's a few of us who do it are, how grateful we are of just the incredible support they've given us so far."
Reach Maitland will not be taking a break over the festive period, and will continue to be set up at the Maitland Library car park every Saturday at 6pm.
