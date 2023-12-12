Celebrating the people who create Christmas magic at Stockland Green Hills

Who are the festive Flavour Makers in your life? Picture supplied

This is branded content for Stockland Green Hills.



Nominate your Christmas Maker for a chance to win*



This Christmas, Stockland is celebrating those who bring joy to the season in their own unique way - the Christmas Makers.



It could be Mum, the "Christmas vibe setter" who makes it feel like Christmas with every twinkle and tune.



Or your bestie, the "festive dazzler," breathing life into celebrations with sparkle and style.

Types of Christmas Makers include:



The vibe setters



Festive dazzlers



Gift wrappers



Feast makers



Deadline dashers



Flavour makers



Gifted givers



Gadget gurus

For a chance to win a $1,000 Stockland gift card nationally, upload a photo and select a frame that best represents your Christmas Maker, tell us who your Christmas maker is and fill in the entry form.



Want a bonus entry into the draw?

Stockland members receive a bonus entry into the draw and will receive an email to enter.



Not a member?



Tick the box at the bottom of the form to opt-in to receive newsletters for the latest news, offers and events at your local Stockland centre, and receive a bonus entry into the draw.