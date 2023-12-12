Hunter celebrates Speedway's 100th birthday at Maitland Showground

Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines: Maitland Showground is gearing up to celebrate the centenary of motorcycle speedway competition this weekend
Over two expansive days starting Friday, December 15, fans will have the opportunity to reflect on a rich legacy that started in Maitland a century ago to the day as well as witness some of the sport's top talent competing for the coveted Johnnie Hoskins Founders Cup.
Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold said Johnnie Hoskins unveiled speedway to the world at Maitland Showground on December 15, 1923, and we're thrilled to play a role in paying homage to this significant milestone when this two day celebration kicks off in Maitland.
"The 100 Year Anniversary of Speedway event at Maitland Showground was one of the recipients of Maitland City Council's Vibrant City Sponsorship Program and we're ready to welcome some of the best in speedway to Maitland," he sadi.
The festivities will begin at Maitland Showground featuring an array of stalls, displays showcasing historic speedway vehicles, a memorabilia exhibition, food vendors and on track demonstrations by speedway motorcycle riders.
Friday night will conclude with a ticketed Christmas centenary dinner at the Maitland Showground Pavilion, highlighting guest speakers, interviews with speedway stars and an auction of speedway memorabilia and sponsor prizes.
On the Saturday night, the action continues at Kurri Kurri Speedway with the 'Founders Cup'.
Planning committee member for the speedway centenary Terry Starbuck said they were excited to have a lineup of international stars including three time World Speedway Champion Tai Woffinden, former World Speedway Champion Chris Holder and local stars such as Josh Pickering, all competing for the prestigious Johnnie Hoskins Cup on Saturday, December 16, at Kurri Kurri Speedway.
For more details about the two day event and to secure your ticket for Friday night's dinner, visit mait.city/SpeedwayCelebrations.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.