Free barbecue, music and crafts at Hume Housing event

Head to Maitland Park on Wednesday afternoon for Hume Community Housing's free end of year celebration.
It's a chance for the organisation to brighten the day of the hundreds of Hume customers and their families in what has been one of the toughest years on record.
The event is at Maitland Park on Wednesday, December 13 from 4pm to 6pm and will feature live music, fun activities, games and a barbecue by the Rotary Club of Rutherford Telarah.
Hume chief executive officer Brad Braithwaite is hoping the festivities will be a welcome respite from what has been a very tough year for many battling a rental crisis and cost-of living challenges.
Hume have supported hundreds of local people into homes this year, many coming from homelessness or precarious unstable or unsafe accommodation.
Mr Braithwaite will lead the proceedings, welcoming member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison, Maitland mayor Philip Penfold as well as a special guest appearance by the big man in red - Santa Claus.
"We've worked very hard to support a growing number of vulnerable people in the Hunter to both secure and maintain their tenancies and we want to acknowledge the resilience and strength of our wonderful customers," Mr Braithwaite said.
"Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and experience joy at this time of year. We are welcoming our customers to celebrate with us, knowing they are a part of a very supportive and caring community."
The event will feature lots of fun activities including decoration and bauble making, mini-Olympic games, face painting, seedling gifts and a photo booth thanks to Hume's support partners including:
According to Mr Braithwaite, Hume are expecting a mammoth turnout.
"This is a time of year when people are under a lot of stress and feeling the financial and emotional pressures that comes with the holiday season," he said.
"Loneliness and isolation also take their toll, so we are looking forward to bringing some good cheer and smiles to the faces of our community."
