New restaurant Acacia Dining brings new flavours to Maitland Levee

Maitland's newest restaurant will open its doors for the first time next week, Acacia Dining owners Reece Hignell, and Tori Tokpah excited to bring new flavours to the city.
Located at Maitland's Riverlink building, Acacia Dining is best described as a relaxed and modern take on brunch and lunch and refined, seasonal dinners, with a focus on local growers and suppliers.
"We're wanting to offer beautiful food that lets the produce speak for itself," Tori said.
Whether you're after hotcakes or a steak sandwich, Acacia Dining's menu has something for everyone and Tori said they wanted to offer something a bit different to what's already available in town.
"On the plate it all looks beautiful to look at but also eats really well too," she said.
Reece added, Tori is incredible when it comes to flavour.
"Fritters, hotcakes, everything we're doing comes back to the supplier, and to the region but it's also bringing a twist to dining in Maitland," he said.
A restaurant in Maitland has been on the cards for the pair for some time now and Reece said they jumped at the chance.
"The second the Riverlink building became available, we submitted our submission that day," he said.
Reece and Tori who have known each other since they were teenagers, first met when they worked together in hospitality.
"Both our careers kicked off in restaurants and we went on to follow our own passions, but now we're here together with this new aspiration of ours," Reece said.
With endless opportunities, Tori said in the future they hope to host a number of events at the venue, including bottomless brunches.
Reece, who also owns Cakeboi in Newcastle said there will definitely be cakes at Acacia Dining.
"You can't have Cakeboi without cake," Tori said.
A Maitland resident herself, Tori and Reece are most looking forward to getting amongst the community.
"We can't wait to show everyone who we are and let our creativity speak for itself," Reece said.
