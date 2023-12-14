The Maitland Mercury wins for excellence in journalism

The Maitland Mercury has been named as ACM's top non-daily masthead at a ceremony to celebrate the highest quality regional and rural journalism across the country.
The judges said the Mercury demonstrated a consistent eye for quality local news, and approached stories such as the Hunter Valley bus crash tragedy with deep thought and compassion.
Editor Donna Sharpe, who was praised for her strong editorial leadership, said she was incredibly proud of her team of hard working journalists.
"This is wonderful recognition for how hard we work, and for how much we care about the work we do," she said.
The editorial teams from the Maitland Mercury, Singleton Argus and Newcastle Herald were also recognised for their collaborative approach during the difficult coverage of the Hunter Valley bus tragedy.
Singleton Argus journalist Louise Nichols said "for us, it was all about the victims' families, the survivors and our community".
She said key to the coverage was sensitivity and an understanding of the local community.
"This story, and its aftermath, is one that will continue, long after national media outlets have stepped away," she said.
ACM editorial director Rod Quinn said newspapers such as The Maitland Mercury had a profound impact on their communities, often covering issues largely ignored by big city media.
"I am incredibly proud of the 2023 ACM Excellence Awards winners. They cover stories that would otherwise go untold and pose questions otherwise unasked," he said.
"And they do this with diligence, passion and a deep commitment to their towns, cities and communities."
