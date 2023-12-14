The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury wins for excellence in journalism

By Newsroom
December 15 2023 - 9:48am
Maitland Mercury editor Donna Sharpe.
The Maitland Mercury has been named as ACM's top non-daily masthead at a ceremony to celebrate the highest quality regional and rural journalism across the country.

