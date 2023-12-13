Pet of the Week: Meet Sage, the white rabbit with captivating red eyes

Meet Sage, the white rabbit with captivating red eyes.
Embracing her distinctiveness, she's on a quest to find that special person who values her and cherishes the love and companionship she has to offer.
With a loving heart ready to be shared, Sage dreams of a home filled with warmth and affection.
Her delightful hops and joyful presence are sure to bring smiles to faces. In return, Sage hopes for the love and care she genuinely deserves.
If you're seeking a one-of-a-kind companion, someone to share life and build an everlasting bond with, Sage eagerly awaits.
Ready to shower affection and devotion, she aims to create beautiful memories that will last a lifetime.
If you're looking to bring Sage. or or another furry companion, home you can visit the RSPCA Hunter Shelter from Tuesday to Sunday between 9.30am and 3.30pm.
Contact the Hunter Shelter on (02) 4939 1555 to let them know you're interested in giving Sage a loving home.
The Hunter Shelter is closed on Mondays and public holidays.
