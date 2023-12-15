The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Take a festive ride in a carriage instead of a sleigh

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
December 15 2023 - 11:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cinderella Arrivals founder Leeanne Taylor with Gus the Percheron cross. Picture by Simone De Peak
Cinderella Arrivals founder Leeanne Taylor with Gus the Percheron cross. Picture by Simone De Peak

Listen closely in Lorn and you might hear the clip clop of hooves on pavement this Saturday night - and it won't be Santa's reindeer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.