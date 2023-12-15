Take a festive ride in a carriage instead of a sleigh

Listen closely in Lorn and you might hear the clip clop of hooves on pavement this Saturday night - and it won't be Santa's reindeer.
It will be beautiful horses Gus and Jess drawing a stunning carriage, full of special guests on a Christmas-themed ride.
Woodville horse-drawn carriage service Cinderella Arrivals founder Leanne Taylor will be at the reins, guiding guests through King and Queen streets while they enjoy the ride.
Gus and Jess' gear and the carriage will be adorned with twinkling lights and Christmas decorations, and Ms Taylor said the ride is an opportunity for guests to spend some quality time together among the hustle and bustle of the festive season.
"Christmas is good for family time, it's important to take the time to connect and go back to some of the basics," she said. "This is perfect because you sit in the carriage with your family and time slows down."
The carriage was manufactured by Polish company Coyaltix, which made the famous gold carriage for Disney's 2015 film Cinderella.
Ms Taylor is running Christmas-themed rides on Saturday, December 16 and Saturday and Sunday, December 23 and 24, and they are all sold out. Visit Cinderella Arrivals on Facebook to see if any tickets become available.
After a great response to her Halloween ride in October and now Christmas ride, Ms Taylor will continue with themed rides. Prospective guests can look forward to some special Valentine's Day rides in February.
Recently, Ms Taylor won best lady driver at Singleton Show. She plans on bringing Gus and Jess to Maitland Show in February if anyone would like to see them in action or meet the horses.
