A special milestone birthday for former Telarah resident Marion York

Maitland's newest centerian Marion York celebrated her milestone birthday surrounded by family, sweet treats and a glass of shandy.
Born on December 14, 1923 in Farley, Marion moved to Telarah when she married her late husband Percy York, who she met at dances held at Telarah Hall.
Now a resident at Whiddon Largs, Marion said her secret to longevity is having a keen interest in everyday life.
"I've had a good life, I don't know how I reached 100 but I did," she said.
From her big family to her beloved bowls which she used to play at Telarah Bowling Club, her life can be described as one that was well-lived.
"It was a good game, I've got winning cups in my room," she said.
Marion also enjoyed a good game of tennis.
"There were tennis courts near where we lived so I would have a game of tennis often," she said.
Marion has three children, Phillip, Wendy and Judith, six grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She also had a twin sister Nola.
"Nola was older than me by ten minutes," Marion said.
To her family, she was a bit of a whiz in the kitchen and is famous for her lemonade scones, and her grandson Mark Daniels said their family tradition on a Saturday morning was to have morning tea at Nan's.
"When we were kids, we had to go there for a get together for a couple of hours and there was party pies, pikelets, scones, you name it," he said.
Marion also served as a treasurer of The Guild of Church Musicians, Inc Australia for 70 years, which is now an op shop at Telarah, she said.
"I went there all my life," she said.
To celebrate her milestone birthday, Marion said she knew something was happening but didn't quite know what and got quite the surprise.
Mark said it was absolutely wonderful to watch his Nan celebrate her 100th birthday.
"As long as she's got her health and she has and she's got her wits about her still, she's never changed in the whole time I've known her," he said.
"She's very humble and easy going."
