The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Our People

A special milestone birthday for former Telarah resident Marion York

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated December 22 2023 - 9:14am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Largs resident Marion York celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends. Picture: Laura Rumbel
Largs resident Marion York celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends. Picture: Laura Rumbel

Maitland's newest centerian Marion York celebrated her milestone birthday surrounded by family, sweet treats and a glass of shandy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.