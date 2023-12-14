The Maitland Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Maitland duo Strachan and Parkinson hit tons in U-17 rep cricket win

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
December 14 2023 - 4:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will Parkinson and Stirling Strachan scored centuries for Maitland Maroon against Tamworth Blue. Picture supplied.
Will Parkinson and Stirling Strachan scored centuries for Maitland Maroon against Tamworth Blue. Picture supplied.

Maitland Maroon's Stirling Strachan chose a big stage to score his debut century in cricket as he and captain Will Parkinson both notched up tons against Tamworth Blue in a big win.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from AFL
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.