Maitland duo Strachan and Parkinson hit tons in U-17 rep cricket win

Maitland Maroon's Stirling Strachan chose a big stage to score his debut century in cricket as he and captain Will Parkinson both notched up tons against Tamworth Blue in a big win.
Opener Strachan made 126 off 125 balls and Parkinson 101 off 84 as Maroon posted 9/316 for a 145 win against the upper-age Tamworth team who were seen as their chief rivals in the Under-17 Col Dent Shield competition.
Strachan hit 14 fours and two sixes, in what had been a chanceless innings, until he was bowled by Charlie Dawe who took 5-37 including a hat-trick in the second last over of the Maitland's inning.
Coming in at No.4, Parkinson hit 17 fours and a six in an adventurous innings which was part of an 189-run partnership with Strachan.
Harrison Dunn made 19 at the top of the innings and Sam Holz chimed in with an unbeaten 15 off 12 balls.
Needing to score at 6.3 runs an over Tamworth were in trouble from the start, when Maitland's Will Scanes and Sam Holz dismissed their openers for just one run between them.
Holz finished with 3-21 off seven overs, Scanes took 2-25 off five and Parkinson 2-41 off eight as Tamworth Blue were all out for 171 in the 38th over.
For Tamworth, Jordan Lewington top scored with 59, Benjamin Murphy made a quick-fire 33 and Reuben Shannon 26.
In the other match, Tamworth Gold 8/236 defeated Coalfields 10/189 to jump to second on the table.
