Exceptional Maitland students named on HSC merit lists

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated December 14 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 2:08pm
Maitland merit list students; first in course student Taylor Earl (top left) with education minister Prue Car, top achiever Ryan Hodges, and distinguished achievers Bryce Thomas, Emily Latter, Josie McIntosh, Egan White, Bella Sepos and Leila Kelly.
A group of exceptional Maitland students have landed on HSC merit lists for their outstanding exam results, including OneSchool Global Maitland student Taylor Earl who topped the state in the Financial Services exam.

Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

