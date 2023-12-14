Exceptional Maitland students named on HSC merit lists

A group of exceptional Maitland students have landed on HSC merit lists for their outstanding exam results, including OneSchool Global Maitland student Taylor Earl who topped the state in the Financial Services exam.
The merit lists were released at 12pm on Thursday, December 14, three hours after students received their long-awaited ATARs.
All Saints College, Maitland dux of the school Ryan Hodges has landed in the top achievers merit list, for achieving one of the highest places in a HSC course.
He came third in the state in Drama.
Also from All Saints, Arianwen Dastoor is on the top achievers list for placing seventh in drama, but that's not all.
Arianwen also made the all rounder list, for students who achieved the highest possible band in 10 or more units.
The highly coveted all rounder list also featured incredible Maitland High School student Lachlan Jack Findlay and remarkable Hunter Valley Grammar School student Finnegan Slattery-O'Brien.
East Maitland's OneSchool Global, which offers in person and online classes, had an impressive slew of results in the Financial Services exam.
Not only did Taylor Earl come first in the state for the course, earning a place on the HSC first in course list, but many of her peers have also been named top achievers.
OneSchool Global Maitland students were named top achievers for their results in the Financial Services exam, including Taylor Earl (first), Declan Thrush (second), Jasmine Thrush (third), Georgi Henderson (fourth), Fergus Noakes (fourth) and Bracken Wallace (fourth).
Hunter Valley Grammar School students Taylah Percival and Ronan Green have also been named top achievers.
Taylah came seventh in the state in Earth and Environmental Science and Ronan came sixth in Software Design and Development.
HSC First in Course
HSC All Round Achievers - students who achieved the highest possible band in 10 or more units.
Top Achievers in Course - for students who achieved one of the highest places in a HSC course and also achieved a result in the highest band.
Distinguished Achievers - students who achieved a result in the highest band (Band 6 or Band E4) for one or more courses.
