Maitland Grossmann HSC stars celebrate outstanding results

Maitland Grossmann High School's HSC students have a lot to celebrate.
The school had 11 appearances on the distinguished achievers HSC merit list, and what principal Neil Fara is most excited about is eight students have accepted offers to become teachers.
Year 12s and teachers gathered at the school on Friday, December 15 for a special breakfast celebrating their achievements.
Student Hayden Thomas is celebrating his new dux of the school title, as well as his incredible 97.15 ATAR.
"I'm very happy about it, I woke up at four o'clock waiting for results to come out and they didn't come out until 5.30," he said.
"I knew I put in the hard work this year."
Hayden was named on the distinguished achievers merit list four times for getting band sixes in Geography, Modern History, Business Studies and Legal Studies.
He received early entry to study a Bachelor of Law at the University of Newcastle.
Also on the distinguished achievers list is Sebastian Bellamy for his band six in PDHPE, and he received a 95.05 ATAR.
School captain Bryce Thomas is on the distinguished achievers list for his band six in Mathematics Advanced, and he received a 91.25 ATAR.
Emily Slater (84.75 ATAR) and vice captain Emily Latter (79.30 ATAR) are both named on the distinguished achievers list for band sixes in Food Technology.
Joining them on the distinguished achievers list is Bethany Campbell and Gabrielle Wilson for Industrial Technology and Brianna Rogers for Food Technology.
Principal Neil Fara said the success of the students means a lot to the school.
"This year group went through particular hardship under COVID and learning from home, but it also gave them strength and the courage to take charge of their own learning," he said.
"We have 11 appearances on the merit list and we're excited and proud of the students, but the whole year group is a very collegial group and out of that hardship they bonded together.
"They're a unique year group and they've got a place in our hearts at Maitland Grossmann, we're pretty emotional saying goodbye."
Mr Fara is also happy that 44 students received early entry offers to university, and most of them are staying in the Hunter.
School captain Chloe McDonnell has made a last minute switch in plans which her principal is very happy about, deciding to pursue a career in teaching.
"I got early entry for a Bachelor of Speech and I was 80 per cent certain on that, but because my mum's a primary school teacher I've always been in that environment and I have always thought about being a teacher," she said.
"I was tossing up between it and then I was like yeah, I'm going to do it because I feel like my heart is 100 per cent in that, and I want to do something I'm 100 percent certain I'm going to love and be good at."
Chloe will follow in the footsteps of her mum Fiona McDonnell, who is a teacher at Iona Public School.
Food Technology teacher Anne MacKinnon is very happy with the results of her students, three of them being distinguished achievers for their band sixes and four students achieving band fives.
It's not a bad result for a class of just 12 students.
"They've been really, really great throughout the year, I've had a lot of them since year seven and I've taken a lot of them through year seven to year 12 so I really know the kids," Ms MacKinnon said.
"They put their head down and asked a lot of questions and asked for feedback."
"It's a reflection of Miss' teaching too, she must have done something right," student Emily Latter added.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.