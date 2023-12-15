Too expensive: council pulls the pin on admin building

The former Maitland council administration building will be demolished after a lengthy consultation process with community groups who wanted to use the space.
The council started an Expressions of Interest (EOI) process earlier this year to determine how the building could be used in the future.
It narrowed the proposals down to three contenders - Maitland Cultural Hub, Reviver and Atwea College - and now it says none of these options are "financially suitable".
On top of that, the council says it would cost at least $2.9 million to bring the building up to modern standards so it could have a new tenant.
Then it would cost the council between $2.5 million and $5.25 million over the next decade.
Council staff estimate the building has 10 years of life left and could have 30 years if a major refurbishment was undertaken.
The significant costs and the building's constraints has led council staff to believe it should be demolished.
Councillors unanimously supported a motion in March 2022 for council staff to investigate possible uses and the cost involved.
Several of them have now questioned the process that followed. Every councillor agreed the building has to come down and gave the green light for council staff to prepare and lodge the Development Application.
The council plans to use the site as a car park while its future is decided.
Council staff will investigate a suitable site, funding options and an operating model for a collection storehouse and prepare a report by June.
Deputy mayor Mitchell Griffin moved a motion to add research and collaboration space and was supported. He wants a site "that can turn into a proper heritage hub in the future."
Councillor Ben Mitchell said it was a long process and it didn't have to be. He said the council should have assessed the building before it started the EOI process.
"We put these groups, volunteer organisations, cultural groups in our city, though a long extensive process which really results in another report," he said.
"I know it's not a popular decision ... We have to look to the future," Councillor Loretta Baker said.
Councillor Robert Aitchison said it was "disappointing to see infrastructure being destroyed".
"I hope we take some lessons from this ... We led a lot of people, I fear, down the garden path."
General manager Jeff Smith said the EOI process was necessary so staff could find out the projected costs. He said it was a valuable experience as it had "strengthened council's understanding of the needs of local heritage and cultural groups".
He said council staff had "emphasised our appreciation of the work to date and intention to work together" in the future in a meeting with the three groups.
Councillor Stephanie Fisher said the council had to "deliver a purpose-built facility" and collaborate effectively with the groups involved.
Councillor Sally Halliday said she had pushed for a home for a cultural hub for almost eight years.
Councillor Bill Hackney hoped the council's plan to investigate a site for a cultural hub wasn't creating false hope. He asked "is it budgeted? Is there money for it?".
"There's only so much money in the kitty and we can't have the best of everything," he said.
Maitland Cultural Hub spokeswoman Sandra Earle was disappointed the administration building wasn't an option but was pleased the council had realised the need for a designated site.
She said the group, which encompasses Maitland Regional Museum, the Australian Museum of Clothing and Textiles, Maitland and District Historical Society and Maitland U3A, envisaged a space where people could be "educated, inspired and entertained".
She said there was an opportunity to create a "state-of-the-art facility" with work rooms, exhibition space and storage space that was an "out of the box cultural hub for Maitland".
